John Eggers: Wisdom from Simon

I was talking to our dog Simon the other day, and he shared with me some of his dog wisdom based on some favorite dogisms he collected.

"If you think we can't count, try putting three dog biscuits in your pocket and then give me only two of them."

Like all dogs, Simone (my daughter) and I have a sixth sense when it comes to treats. We consider all human treats as dog treats: Potato chips, pretzels, cheese curds and cookies. If we are in the living room and the cookie jar lid is lifted in the kitchen, we will be there. Trying to hide treats from a dog is like a husband trying to hide a new outboard motor from his wife. It can't be done.

"Heaven's the place where all the dogs you've ever loved come to greet you."

Much has been written about dogs and heaven. For sure, we will be there. Even though we don't live nearly as long as humans, we make up for it by being the first to race to the Pearly Gates, jump up and lick your face as you enter. Can you think of a better welcome? God knows what he is doing.

"I feel sorry for people who don't have dogs. I hear they have to pick up food dropped from the table."

Think how much easier life would be for these people if they did have a dog. Drop a piece of bacon, don't worry, we're there. Drop a donut crumb, don't worry, we're there. I am surprised they don't have dogs in school cafeterias. We are the world's best floor custodians.

"I saw you petting your neighbor's dog. Want to tell me what that's all about."

The worst thing a human can do is to confuse us. Like all dogs, Simone and I like habitual behaviors. We want to get up at the same time, go to bed at the same time, eat at the same time, take a walk at the same time — don't confuse us. When you pet your neighbor's dog in front of us, what exactly does that mean? Can we trust you? Are there other dogs in your life besides us? The next time you pat a dog in our presence, do you see us wagging our tails? I don't think so.

"For the best seat in the house, you will have to move the dog."

We like comfort. We like to relax, and we know how to relax. There is a reason why I sleep on my back. This is the way I relax. Sometimes the best place to relax is the same place humans like to relax. The next time you buy a piece of furniture, you need to take your dog with you. They will pick out the most comfortable piece. We are experts.

"Handle every stressful situation like we do. If we can't eat it or play with it, we just pee on it and walk away."

Isn't that great advice? Humans get so uptight about so many things. Oh, we can tell. They get all tied up in knots. They can't sleep. They can't eat. They can't play. They don't pat us on the head. They can't even go to the bathroom. My advice is if you can't eat it or play with it, well ... What a relief!

"Simone and I wonder if other dogs think poodles and pugs are members of a religious cult."

Dogs do discuss other dogs. We wonder about poodles. What is it with this curly hair on parts of their body, and shaved hair on other parts? And pugs, did they ever see themselves in a mirror? I tell Simone that pugs are proof that God likes to laugh. Well, we are all part of the same family and I have been teaching Simone that they are no different than us. They may look different but, like us, they still wag their tails with their hearts.

"Someone is at the door. How can you stay calm at a time like this?"

The next best thing to a scoop of ice cream dropped on the floor is a visitor. Visitors mean more pats on the head, maybe a scratch behind the ear and when we roll over, a tummy rub. That is heavenly. Visitors are encouraged at our house. I need to have John put a sign.

"When we bark at night, it's for no reason."

Humans do many things for no reason. They burp, reverse burp, hiccup, snore and snort. What we do is bark. Sometimes it's for no reason other than to convince humans that we are a lot like them.

"One reason we can be a good friend when you are feeling blue is that we don't try to find out why."

There have been many times when John or Kathy have felt blue. Simone and I don't ask why. We just get as close as we can, and give them a chance to pat us on the head. We call this care giving.

Riddle of the day

Why was the dog sweating so much? (He was a hot dog.) By the way, I dare you to try to hide a hot dog from me.

John R. Eggers of Bemidji is a former university professor and area principal. He also is a writer and public speaker.