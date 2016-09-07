MASTER GARDENERS: Fall color for your garden

Around the first of September the garden, and sometimes the gardener, start to look and feel a little raggedy. The annuals begin to peter out and we have to rely more on perennials to provide interest and color in the garden. By planning ahead our gardens can shine until they succumb to hard frost. There are a number of perennials for our zone that will bloom nicely in the fall.

Rudbeckias, common name black-eyed Susan, begin their bloom in July, but continue until frost.

Their bright yellow-gold daisy blooms are a bright spot in the garden. I have “Indian Summer,” which is extremely prolific and reseeds easily in the garden. Another favorite is “Prairie Sun,” which has a green eye with bright yellow petals. There are many varieties to choose from that are hardy for this area. Along with the rudbeckias, the echinacea, common name coneflower, will bloom from summer until fall. The number of varieties of echinacea increases every year. I have the native plants I started from seed several years ago. Their pink daisy-like petals with raised central cones remain attractive all winter and provide food for the birds. Both rudbeckias and echinacea are great for pollinators.

There are many reasons to grow asters for fall garden color. The starburst appearance of the flowers leads to the name aster from the Greek word for star. There is much variety in this large group of hardy perennials, various heights and showy colors of purple, pink, red and white. They are easy to grow sun lovers. Favorite varieties of asters include “Purple Dome” and one that I received from a fellow master gardener is “Alma Potschke.”

A less common fall blooming perennial is chelone, common name turtlehead. This sturdy, vertical plant prefers partial shade and moderately wet soil. Weather resistant flowers of pink, borne on short tubular spikes. The flowers are tubular two-lipped blooms with a sparse yellow beard inside each lower lip. They resemble, what else, turtleheads!

Ligularia dentata, sometimes called elephant ears, is another favorite of mine. They prefer partial shade and will droop in the sun even if well-watered. This is a bold specimen perennial that needs a moist location. It forms a clump of large, rounded green to maroon-black leaves. Taller stems appear in late summer bearing clusters of bright golden orange daisy-like flowers. Varieties I have grown with success are “Britt-Marie Crawford” and “Japonica.” They will reseed readily in the garden.

No fall flower garden would be complete without sedum, autumn stonecrop. Sedum is definitely one of the most reliable herbaceous perennials and lasts right up to frost. They are drought-tolerant sun lovers with thick, succulent leaves and fleshy stems. They have starry flowers borne in domed or flat clusters, blooms are pinks to reds and yellow. There are a huge number of sedums available, many of them summer blooming groundcovers, so check the bloom time carefully if you are buying for fall color. Favorite fall varieties include “Autumn Joy” and the “Sunsparkler series.”

These are just a few perennials that can add pizzazz to your fall garden. Look for information on another fall favorite, chrysanthemums, next week.

The University Of Minnesota Extension Service website -- www.extension.umn.edu/garden/yard-garden/ -- offers researched information on many horticultural topics.