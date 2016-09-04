Kelsi Turner: Brave-hearted choices

After a long-anticipated, two-day trip to my favorite place on the North Shore during which I was supposed to refuel my soul, I felt emptier than before my trip. I didn’t know why.

I’d made a detailed list and schedule to make sure I packed in as many of the things I wanted to do during those precious hours: eat a whitefish sandwich, camp beside Lake Superior, attend an art fair.

As I drove home, I flipped through the radio stations in an effort to distract my gnawing discontent.

Then, I blindly reached for my notebook in the passenger seat, angled it in my lap, clicked open my pen and started writing.

As my car wheels and my pen logged simultaneous miles, I realized that my get-away had been doomed before I left home. My purpose for the trip (rejuvenation) and my plan (run-until-I-drop) were at odds.

That weekend, I had flitted from one activity to the next. As I did one thing, I thought of the next thing. When I did another thing, I thought of the first thing. My feet didn’t touch the ground. I didn’t sink into moments. My heart hovered outside my body. My mind was untethered.

The shining moment of that weekend was a fluke. When our early morning sailing excursion was cancelled due to a poor weather forecast, my daughter and I recalled a hiking trail someone had mentioned the previous day. We headed to the trailhead and wandered: discovering hiding spots for fairies, noticing the endless variety of mosses, inhaling the smell of fresh-tossed water.

As I drove and wrote, I tried to recall the rest of the weekend. I can’t. It is mist.

Later, when I examined my notes, the most telling scrawl was this: “The truth is, I am going to miss almost everything. I can’t travel everywhere. I can’t read every book. I can’t hear all the music. I must be thoughtful as to how I fill my days. If I’m not careful, it will all be a meaningless blur.”

The raucous noise of modern life sometimes drowns out the most important sound of all: your own voice, speaking for your own heart.

Once home, I unpacked my things, started a load of laundry and told my husband that we needed to talk after the kids were in bed. The next morning my entire family was supposed to leave for a weeklong, jam-packed road trip through Minnesota. The route I had mapped out was phenomenal: factory tours, museums, pageants and odd operating hours had us backtracking and winging it and completely running ragged. While I was planning it I kept saying, “So we’ll be tired, who cares! We can sleep later! This is our chance to see everything!”

I crawled into bed at 8 p.m. barely able to keep my eyes open. Clearly, I wasn’t going to be ready for our planned early morning departure. My words, “So we’ll be tired, who cares!” rang in my mind. I explained to my husband what had happened that weekend.

Before I fell asleep we talked about the purpose of our trip and whether our plans supported that. Together, we went through the schedule. We crossed off half of it. We considered what our kids would most enjoy. We looked at the list again. We dashed more activities from it.

The next morning we slept in. When we awoke, we cancelled and changed reservations. We spent the remainder of the morning making blueberry pancakes and playing outside.

The next day we caught sunnies, threw rocks into the lake and collected a pile of snail shells.

After three days at home, which were originally going to be spent rocketing around the state, we left for our abbreviated road trip. We had loose plans, lots of buffer time. We picnicked. We waded in creeks. We took the long way. We explored when something interested us. We did not rush. It was amazing.

There is no getting around the reality of the limits of a day. But what we can do is choose: whom we love the most, what matters the most, how we spend our days and our hearts.

Choosing can be painful. Deciding to give up millions of glittery things in order to get one essential thing is only for the brave-hearted.

The only way to get around it is to not choose. And, ultimately, even that is a choice. What choosing-by-not-choosing means is you operate from a place where your choices are controlled externally. You are ruled by other’s opinions, other’s priorities, other’s values. Your life becomes mist. You cannot hold it, you cannot feel it, you cannot remember it.

That spacious road trip my family took? I remember each moment.

I remember standing waist-deep in native prairie, heart thudding with amazement, as I slowly turned a full circle and watched the purple-golden-magenta flowers, the endlessly shifting shapes of the grasses moving with the wind.

I remember my daughter, hair tight with twin braids, joining a sea of other little girls dressed in bonnets and aprons giddy with delight while visiting the site of Laura Ingalls’ dugout on the banks of Plum Creek.

I remember sharing chocolate squares and a pair of binoculars with my son as we stood on an observation deck; scanning, scanning, scanning the horizon for bison.

Making hard choices: it’s worth it.

It’s worth having a life you can hold in your hands. It’s worth honoring your own heart. It’s worth remembering.

Kelsi Turner writes essays, children’s books, YA novels and thank you notes. Visit her at KelsiTurner.com or on Facebook as Kelsi Turner.