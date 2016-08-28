Cyndi Fenske: Goings on at the library in September

As leaves turn colors and kids go back to school this month, it is a good time to reflect upon all of the wonderful work Bemidji children did this past summer at the library in preparation for their upcoming school years. The library’s Read for the Win! summer reading program was a great success this year. By the numbers: 129 pre-readers read a total of 67,514 minutes; 358 children read a total of 329,439 minutes; and 96 teens read a total of 182,080 minutes. That’s a total of 465 area youth reading 579,033 minutes!

The library would like to thank the following organizations and businesses in the Bemidji community who helped make this summer’s reading program a success: AmericInn, Beltrami Electric, Burger King, Culligan Water, Dairy Queen, Hardee’s, Headwater’s Science Center, Keith’s Pizza, McDonald’s, North Country Snowmobile Club, Papa Murphy’s Pizza, Paul Bunyan Communications, Target, Walmart and many individual patron donations of both money and books.

Children’s programming at the library for the month of September includes Storytime and B.A.R.C. Storytime is at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday for pre-K children and their families. Themes for this month are: What Pirates Really Do, Yee-haw!, Up Down All Around, What’s in a Box and Snuggle Up.

The Bemidji Area Reading Canines (B.A.R.C.) will be at the library from 10 a.m. to noon on Sept. 17. This unique program partners with certified trainers to give children the opportunity to read to therapy dogs. The program is free of charge, but a sign-up is required and a permission form must be signed by a parent or guardian. Stop into the library or call (218) 751-3963 for a 15 minute time slot.

September is library card sign-up month. The Bemidji Public Library encourages everyone who doesn’t have a library card to come in and sign up. All you need is a current photo ID. Haven’t been to the library in a while? This is also a great time to stop on by and update your account. To help celebrate Library Card Sign-Up Month, the library will host a Movie Night at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 15. September’s movie will feature a librarian embarking on an epic adventure. This event is open to all ages.

Craft Night will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 8, in the Front Meeting Room. All ages are welcome to join in on the fun. Participants are encouraged to bring in their own projects from home.

There are two book club opportunities offered for the public each month. The YA Forever Book Club will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 20 in the Front Meeting Room. The book up for discussion is “The Young Elites” by Marie Lu. The Monthly Book Discussion will be at noon on Sept.12 in the library’s Front Meeting Room and will last about an hour.

September’s discussion will feature Jeffrey Eugenides’s novel, “The Marriage Plot.” Both are open discussions and new faces are always welcome. Attend one or both discussions to engage with other readers in Bemidji.

Senior Surf Computer Training classes will be at 5-7 p.m. on Sept. 1, and from 8-10 a.m. Sept. 6 and 20 at the library. Those interested in this class can call the library at (218) 751-3963 for more information and to register. Please note that library computers will be used and the trainer is not prepared to teach people how to use their own laptops or tablets.

This month the library will also celebrate Banned Books Week on Sept. 25 through Oct. 1, featuring books that have been challenged. According to the American Library Association, “A challenge is an attempt to remove or restrict materials, based upon the objections of a person or group. Challenges do not simply involve a person expressing a point of view; rather, they are an attempt to remove material from the curriculum or library, thereby restricting the access of others.” Stop in and check out the library’s Banned Books on display that week. You may be surprised at some of the titles that have been banned.

Finally, the library will be closed on Sept. 5 in observance of the Labor Day holiday, but will resume regular hours the next day.

Cyndi Fenske volunteers to write this column for the Bemidji Public Library.