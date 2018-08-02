Sarah Douglas, of Lethbridge, Alberta, says she was taking her son to a baseball tournament when she decided to stop at a nearby McDonald's drive-through to order a latte coffee drink. After ordering the latte, Douglas and her son began driving down the highway when she decided to take a sip of the coffee drink she thought she ordered.

Instead, Douglas says, she was served a cleaning agent in her drink.

"I immediately had to put my hazard lights on and pull over and spit it out and rinse my mouth out with ... in the door of my vehicle I had some water," Douglas told The Lethbridge News. "I opened up the lid of the coffee and out pours this pungent smell of chemical ... it wasn't a latte at all."

After gathering herself together, Douglas says she immediately rushed back to the McDonald's and asked to speak to a supervisor.

"I showed him the coffee and he had asked if I wanted a new one, and I said 'absolutely not, this is unacceptable,'" said Douglas. "I said 'I need to speak to someone higher up' and he said he was the only supervisor on at the time, and he gave me his manager's phone number."

As it turns out, an employee then informed Douglas that two cleaning lines were hooked up to the latte machine, which was causing the drinks to taste like chemicals.

Dan Brown, the franchisee owner of the Lethbridge McDonald's, issued an apology to the woman after learning of the incident.

"Since learning about the complaint, our team has been in very close contact with the guest and apologized to her," Brown said. "The health inspector also visited my restaurant and is not investigating further."

Brown says that what happened was the machine was being cleaned and—in the process—the milk supply line was connected to the cleaning solution while Douglas' drink was made.

"We have taken immediate action to review the proper cleaning procedures with the team and have put additional signage up as an added reminder," said Brown.

Douglas says that after mistakenly consuming the chemical agent, she contacted Albert Health Services and was transferred to poison control and is now feeling ok, although she added that she'll be seeing her family doctor in the near future.