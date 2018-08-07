The home, more commonly known as “The Brady Bunch house,” was thought to be purchased on Aug. 3 by Lance Bass, a current TV host and former musician with the hit boy band ‘N Sync, according to a post on his Twitter account.

“Super excited to announced they accepted my offer on the #BradyBunch house last night!!! This is going to be a fun project!” Bass’ tweet read.

Super excited to announce they accepted my offer on the #BradyBunch house last night!!! This is going to be a fun project! — Lance Bass (@LanceBass) August 3, 2018

Then, just a day later, everything unraveled.

According to Bass, the day after his offer for The Brady Bunch home was accepted, the same listing agent informed him that due to “unforeseen circumstances,” the offer would be redacted because a corporate buyer was willing to purchase the home “at any cost.”

That corporate buyer? Discovery Inc., which owns the cable network HGTV.

“We were prepared to go even higher, but totally discouraged by the seller’s agent, they will outperform any bid with unlimited resources,” Bass wrote in a post on his Instagram account.

Bass, who says his offer was already “way over the asking price,” was “heartbroken” over the unexpected development.

Discovery Inc. Chief Executive David Zaslav made the announcement of the acquisition Tuesday morning in an earnings call with Wall Street analysts, the Los Angeles Times reports.

“You may have heard that the house from the iconic series was recently on the market in California,” Zaslav said. “I’m excited to share that HGTV is the winning bidder and will restore the Brady Bunch home to its 1970s glory as only HGTV can.”

The 2,477-square-foot home, which was listed for just shy of $1.9 million, features three bedrooms, three bathrooms and an abnormally large lot size of just over 12,500 square feet. The residence came on the market recently after nearly 50 years and is reportedly the second most-photographed home in the country after the White House. The final sale price of the home is not known.

In a separate twist to the story, Jonathan Silver Scott, who is one-half of the Scott brothers from the popular HGTV show “Property Brothers,” replied to Bass’ Aug. 3 tweet saying that he was disappointed that Bass outbid him. Scott’s tweet came four days prior to the announcement that his employer, HGTV, would be the winning bidder of the residence.

“I’m a little bummed that you out bid me (seriously) as I really wanted that house, but I’m very excited you’re taking on this project. Let me know if you want any help,” Scott’s tweet read.

I’m a little bummed that you out bid me (seriously) as I really wanted that house, but I’m very excited you’re taking on this project. Let me know if you want any help :) @hgtv #bradybunchhome #IconicDreamHome — Jonathan Silver Scott (@MrSilverScott) August 4, 2018

Another losing bidder was Gregory Storm, a Hollywood screenwriter and director, who replied to the same Bass tweet that Scott did.

“I was one of the other offers on the house,” Storm’s tweet reads. “I was planning to remodel the inside to match the #BradyBunch TV Show interior. If that’s what you plan to do instead of tear it down, I’ll feel a little better about not having the highest offer.”

I was one of the other offers on the house. I was planning to remodel the inside to match the #BradyBunch TV Show interior. If that’s what you also plan to do instead of tear it down, I’ll feel a little better about not having the highest offer. You’re not tearing it down right? — Gregory Storm (@GregStorm) August 4, 2018

After learning the news surrounding Bass’ fallout with the home, Storm replied to Bass’ tweet once again.

“DUDE!!! WOW. Please contact me on this,” Storm’s reply reads. “I also had an offer and we can compare notes and see if maybe there is some action that can be taken.”

DUDE!!! WOW. Please contact me on this. I also had an offer and we can compare notes and see if maybe there is some action that can be taken. — Gregory Storm (@GregStorm) August 5, 2018

While it doesn’t indicate that Bass replied to Storm’s tweet, he did question the legality of the purchase in his Instagram post.

“How is this fair and legal?” Bass said. “How can I compete with a billion dollar corporate entity? I truly believe I was used to drive up the price of the home knowing very well that this corporation intended on making their offer and it’s not a good feeling. I feel used but most importantly I’m hurt and saddened by this highly questionable outcome.”

HGTV has not formally announced its plans as far as showcasing its remodel of the iconic home.

Perhaps the Property Brothers will be involved.

Only time will tell.