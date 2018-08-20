The two organizations announced the latest in their planned union in a joint statement.

"We feel strongly that this visionary plan will be modeled throughout the United States to offer a continuum of care throughout one's life," Kelby Krabbenhoft, Sanford's president and CEO, said in a statement. "Having no objections during the government's regulatory review confirms our beliefs. We're excited to move forward."

David Horazdovsky, president and CEO of the Good Samaritan Society, said the review meant clearing a "major hurdle.

"For several months we've talked about the advantages of bringing Society professionals together with the health care experts at Sanford Health," he said in the statement. Good Samaritan Society's membership overwhelmingly approved the move with a vote on June 26. The board of each organization had approved an affiliation agreement earlier.

The Society has 19,000 employees in 24 states providing senior care services, while Sanford has 28,000 employees in nine states offering clinic, hospital and health insurance services.