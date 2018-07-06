Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    SD pipeline leak likely caused by damage during installation, report says

    By Forum News Service Today at 3:04 p.m.
    This photo from the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration shows the TransCanada Corp. Keystone Pipeline, which ruptured at Amherst, S.D., Nov. 16, 2017. The picture identifies the ruptured pipe section, after it was cut at the point of rupture and extracted for transportation to the NTSB Materials Laboratory in Washington.

    WASHINGTON -- A November of 2017 Keystone Pipeline spill that leaked about 407,000 gallons of crude oil in over South Dakota farmland near the North Dakota border was likely caused by an expanding crack after the pipe was damaged during installation, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a report.

    The report, issued Thursday, July 5, said a metal-tracked vehicle likely damaged the pipe and the fatigue crack grew until the rupture of the pipeline near Amherst, S.D., about 50 miles northeast of Aberdeen in the northeastern part of the state.

    Keystone’s detection leak system detected the spill and Keystone’s Operational Control Center in Canada shut down the pipeline, but the crude oil still spilled.

    There were no injuries associated with the incident.

    A spokeswoman for pipeline owner TransCanada Corp.said this past April the pipeline spill was twice as big as originally reported when they estimated it at 210,000 gallons.

    The new number made the spill the seventh-largest onshore oil or petroleum product spill since 2010, as reported to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

    Repairs have since been made and the cleanup is done. TransCanada resumed using the pipeline 12 days after the leak.

    Explore related topics:Businessenergy and miningOilKeystone PipelineSouth DakotaspillNTSB
    Forum News Service

    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, including the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to breaking and enterprise news, we offer a wide variety of sports, features, business, agriculture, outdoors and opinion content. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.

    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement