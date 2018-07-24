Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Denny Sanford honored with Vatican philanthropy award

    By Forum News Service Today at 1:47 p.m.
    Denny Sanford speaks at Sanford Health in Fargo in this 2010 file photo. Forum News Service

    SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Denny Sanford will receive the 2018 Pontifical Key Philanthropy Award by the Vatican’s Pontifical Council for Culture and the Cura Foundation.

    Sanford’s “historic generosity, vision and determination to address some of the world’s most urgent health care challenges make him uniquely deserving of this prestigious award,” a statement from Sanford Health said. Delegates from Vatican City traveled to Sioux Falls to give the award and celebrate Sanford’s extraordinary philanthropy and transformative impact as part of the Unite To Cure Movement.

    “Mr. Sanford's generosity and commitment is a sign of profound empathy and commitment towards those in need,” said Monsignor Tomasz Trafny, head of Science and Faith Department of the Pontifical Council for Culture of the Vatican. “In that sense with his contributions he fulfills Pope Francis' idea that for all our limitations, gestures of generosity, solidarity and care cannot but well up within us, since we were made for love."

    Sanford is also a Giving Pledge signatory who plans to give away his fortune in his lifetime. Sanford Health is one of the largest integrated health care systems in the nation, operating 44 medical centers and nearly 300 clinics in nine states and nine countries.

    Explore related topics:Businessannouncementsdenny sanfordPontifical Key Philanthropy AwardPontifical Council for Culture and the Cura FoundationSanford Health
    Forum News Service

    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, including the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to breaking and enterprise news, we offer a wide variety of sports, features, business, agriculture, outdoors and opinion content. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.

    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement
    randomness