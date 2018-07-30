Sanderson, 66, was born in Sisseton, where his father, Cecil, was the long-time Roberts County Extension Service county agent. Cecil eventually was promoted to an agent supervisor at South Dakota State University, and moved to Aurora, just a few miles east of Brookings.

Jan's parents had eight children, including seven sons. All were were steeped in the 4-H club projects and record-keeping. They sold sold sweet corn, tomatoes and raised cattle, hogs, geese and chickens to contribute to college funds. (Ten percent of the earnings were spending money.)

By the time Jan graduated high school, he'd borrowed a total of $50,000 for projects. "That was a lot of money back then," he says.

It turned out that, as a three-time state champion high school wrestler, Sanderson didn't need a college fund. Instead, he earned a full-ride scholarship to University of Iowa where he wrestled for famed coach Dan Gable. He was a team co-captain and a two time all-American and two-time Big Ten individual champion.

Out of college in 1975, he coached wrestling at Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and taught special education. In 1977, he and an older brother, Lon, started a garden at Aurora, for off-season income.

"I don't think anyone I knew at the time had made a living out of a garden," he says.

Getting physical

The brothers worked in the off-season in construction and Lon moved to work in construction in Minneapolis. Continuing with the garden on his own, Jan bought 40 acres from his father on a flexible contract-for-deed. He paid off a $7,000 loan and never borrowed another cent.

Jan first raised tomatoes, sweet corn, lettuce and potatoes. Initially, he delivered to more than 20 grocery stores in the region, at times reaching west to Pierre and east to Mankato, Minn. He owned quarter-section with a center pivot where he used to grow 40 acres of pumpkins and 40 acres of sweet corn.

Early on, he planted 5,000 pine and spruce trees — both for wind protection and to sell as Christmas trees. He got out of the Christmas tree business in the mid-1990s but kept the tree belt for their vital wind protection.

In the 1980s, he delivered corn, pumpkins and other crops to larger stores. He'd load as many as 3,000 pumpkins on a 35-foot trailer, travel to the Forestburg area, buy muskmelons and watermelons and deliver them on the route.

"I would go 15 hours a day," he recalls. He got out of that when big stores wanted everything delivered in bins or totes.

Staying down home

Today, Jan has built a business that allows him to stay close to home. The garden is a "u-pick" operation in daylight hours, and on an honor system. The farmstead is an attraction in itself, with homespun playground equipment for kids, designed for something to do while adults are picking. There is plenty of corny humor: "New Food at Used Prices," says one sign.

Labor for the "we-pick" option is an ongoing challenge.

Jan married in 1980. The marriage later ended, but they had "five healthy kids," now ages 22 to 34, all of whom worked in the garden for their own college funds. The oldest child, Josie, lives in the area and helps with the garden. The rest have moved on to other careers.

The garden season starts with asparagus and rhubarb for the pick-your-own or we-pick business. Then it's strawberries for about a month.

Jan hires up to 15 local youth to help with the we-pick marketing option. "I pay them for what they pick," he says. "I wouldn't dare pay them by the hour. Some kids make $20 an hour; others make $2 an hour."

He opted out of the sweet corn season in 2006 and opted for a mid-season vacation. The crew picks raspberries until the first killing frost, and then pumpkins start mid-September to Oct. 31.

"Then, we dig root crops and sell them throughout the winter," he says. They supply large catalogue companies — Michigan Bulb Company, Gurney's Seed and Nursery, and Henry Field's Seeds. (They also have an early spring root crop digging season, before the asparagus-picking season.)

Location, location

Jan, who today lives with his girlfriend, Gail Landmark, acknowledges the garden business might be easier in a location around a larger population, like Sioux Falls, but he is satisfied where he is.

"We've got about 20,000 to 30,000 people in a 10- to 20-mile radius around here, which is not a lot," he says. He draws customers from Sioux Falls and Huron, and western Minnesota.

"It is one ag pursuit that you don't need thousands of acres" for, he says of the garden. "I think you could make a living on 10 or 20 acres pretty easily, if you specialized in certain crops," he says. "It could be an option for people who don't have a lot of land."

Jan says it's been a reliable career. Out of 42 years, he's lost four only crops — bugged out, rained out or hailed out.

"I put all my kids through college," he says. "Nobody starved. I love physical work, don't shy away from it. I've never gotten much rewards from things that were easy, (but from) things that that were hard, complicated. And tough."

Like wrestling.

For more information on Sanderson Gardens, go to their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SandersonGardens/.