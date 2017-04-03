The bakery chain, which has a market value of about $6.5 billion, is working with advisers to study the options, said the people, who asked not to be named discussing the private process. Potential suitors could include JAB Holding Co., Starbucks Corp. and Domino’s Pizza Inc., one of the people with knowledge of the situation said.

There’s no certainty a deal of any sort will be reached for St. Louis-based Panera, the people added. A spokesman for JAB declined to comment, and a Domino’s representative said the company has “a lot more opportunity for growth in pizza.”

Starbucks didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

“As a matter of policy, we never comment on rumors or speculation,” Panera Chief Financial Officer Michael Bufano said in an emailed statement.

Shares of Panera jumped 8.8 percent to $285 as of 1:16 p.m. The stock climbed 28 percent in the 12 months through last week, closing Friday at an all-time high of $261.87.

Panera, led by founder and Chief Executive Officer Ron Shaich, is vying with the likes of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. to be the progressive vanguard in the restaurant industry. Panera said last week it will become the first major chain to list the amount of added sugars in its fountain beverages.

The company operates more than 2,000 bakery-cafes across the U.S. and Canada, offering breads, pastries, soups, salads and sandwiches.