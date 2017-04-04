Panera Bread in advanced sale talks with JAB Holdings

A sale to JAB, which also owns Keurig Green Mountain, would help the company compete against rivals such as Dunkin Brands Group Inc.

St. Louis-based Panera has reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings per share for the last six quarters. The stock has risen nearly 28 percent this year.

Luxembourg-based JAB, the investment vehicle of the billionaire Reimann family, declined to comment. Panera also declined to comment.

Bloomberg first reported Panera was in advanced sale talks with JAB.