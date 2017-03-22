Apparel chain Bebe Stores to explore strategic alternatives

The company, which has a market cap of about $29 million, said on Wednesday it has retained B. Riley & Co as its financial adviser.

Bebe Stores also engaged a real estate adviser to help decide on options related to its lease holdings.

The fashion store, which in 2010 hosted a limited edition Kardashian fashion line, is planning to shut stores and seek a turnaround as an online brand to avoid filing for bankruptcy, Bloomberg had reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the situation.