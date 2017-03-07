Gordmans calls bankruptcy report 'rumor or speculation'

Bloomberg reported yesterday the century-old retail chain was preparing to file for bankruptcy, attributing the news to an unidentified source who was said to be close to the matter.

"Per our policy, Gordmans does not comment on rumor or speculation," said Amy Myers, senior vice-president of marketing at Gordmans.

Myers provided no further information on the Bloomberg report.

Shares of the Omaha, Neb.-based company have fallen more than 75 percent in the past year, battered by losses in five of the last six quarters, Bloomberg news reported.