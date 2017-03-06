Report: Department-store chain Gordmans prepares to file for bankruptcy
Gordmans Stores Inc., a Midwestern department-store chain founded more than a century ago, is preparing to file for bankruptcy, people familiar with the matter tell Bloomberg News.
The filing could come as soon as this month, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the process isn’t public. Shares of the Omaha, Nebraska-based company have fallen more than 75 percent in the past year, battered by losses in five of the last six quarters, Bloomberg news reports.
According to Bloomberg News, Representatives for the retailer didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.