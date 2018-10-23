Search
    Central Minnesota sugar beet truck driver dies in crash with train

    By Forum News Service Today at 3:37 p.m.

    RAYMOND, Minn. – The driver of a semi hauling sugar beets died Monday evening, Oct. 22, in collision with a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train near Raymond in west-central Minnesota..

    Daniel Roy Schmidt, 79, was pulling a trailer with the sugar beets traveling south on the Kandi-Chippewa Line near U.S. Highway 23, according to a news release from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office. The truck was struck by the train shortly after 6 p.m.

    Witnesses said the semi landed in the ditch between Highway 23 and the railroad tracks, and the trailer appeared to be wrapped around the train’s lead locomotive.

    No one on the train was injured.

    Raymond is about 13 miles southwest of Willmar.

