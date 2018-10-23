Daniel Roy Schmidt, 79, was pulling a trailer with the sugar beets traveling south on the Kandi-Chippewa Line near U.S. Highway 23, according to a news release from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office. The truck was struck by the train shortly after 6 p.m.

Witnesses said the semi landed in the ditch between Highway 23 and the railroad tracks, and the trailer appeared to be wrapped around the train’s lead locomotive.

No one on the train was injured.

Raymond is about 13 miles southwest of Willmar.