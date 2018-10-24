“That’s what I kind of want,’’ Hill said Wednesday. “I kind of want that challenge for (Brees) to throw the ball at me. I’m a competitor. I always have been, always will be. I would like to accept that challenge if he decides to throw the ball at me.’’

Rhodes didn’t practice Wednesday. He was limping in the locker room before the workout but said he felt “great.’’

Rhodes and linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring), who also didn’t practice Wednesday, both were injured in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 37-17 win at the New York Jets. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer called the chances “pretty good” that both will play against the Saints.

Even if Rhodes does play, Hill could get snaps in relief of him or the other starting cornerback, Trae Waynes. The rookie from Texas is excited about going against Brees, 39, the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards.

“So he came in (to the NFL) in 2001,’’ said Hill, Minnesota’s youngest player at 21. “I was like 4 going on 5. Little did I know a couple of years later, I might be playing against him on the same field.’’

Hill was in for 18 snaps against the Jets, the most he has played all season. After Rhodes went down midway through the fourth quarter, Jets quarterback Sam Darnold threw at Hill on the next play, and Hill had his first career interception.

“I try to go into each week with that chip on my shoulder, that extra edge, every play just expect that the ball is coming my way,’’ Hill said.

Hill barely played early in the season. But he moved up on the depth chart after rookie cornerback Mike Hughes was lost for the season Oct. 14 against Arizona with a torn ACL. And now Rhodes is injured.

“Corners always get hurt, it seems like,’’ Zimmer said. “You don’t go through the season with the same two corners every single ball game, typically. … Everybody laughs at me (when often saying), ‘We need one more corner,’ but it’s kind of proving out now.’’

With the possibility of playing a more significant role Sunday, Hill said he has been spending extra time working with Terence Newman, who’s in his first season as a Vikings defensive backs assistant. Newman retired last month after playing 15 seasons and six times went against Brees.

“He basically tells me I’m going to have to be on my A game and like Drew Brees is going to know our defense so I have to know it as good as Drew Brees,’’ Hill said. “So I’m just taking it and just going in every day and watching extra film just so I can have the extra edge.’’