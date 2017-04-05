Manilow revealed that he kept his sexuality quiet because he was worried how his fans would take it.

"I thought I would be disappointing them if they knew I was gay," he said. "When they found out that Garry and I were together, they were so happy."

The singer said he met Kief back in 1978, and the two weathered a 39-year relationship under the radar -- even throwing off fans when Manilow moved in with his once-rumored love interest Linda Allen during his relationship with Kief. News of Manilow and Kief's marriage made news in 2015, which he called a "blessing and a curse." Manilow revealed his fans' reactions were overwhelmingly positive.

"The reaction was so beautiful -- strangers commenting, 'Great for you!' I'm just so grateful for it."

Along with "Copacabana," Manilow is also well-known for songs like "Mandy," "Could It Be Magic," and "Looks Like We Made It."