Wild close in on first place with win over Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Bruce Boudreau will fondly remember his return to his former job site. The Wild got goals from Matt Dumba and Jared Spurgeon to rally for a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night in front of 15,645 at the Honda Center. Devan Dubnyk stopped 23 shots as...